VisakhapatnamVISAKHAPATNAM 10 June 2021 19:33 IST
Comments
Visakhapatnam district reports seven deaths, 502 new COVID cases
Updated: 10 June 2021 19:33 IST
462 persons recover from coronavirus
The Visakhapatnam district reported 502 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Thursday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,44,309.
The death toll also rose to 970 after seven more persons succumbed to the virus.
As many as 462 persons who were undergoing treatment for the virus recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of discharges/recoveries have increased to 1,35,869.
The number of active cases stands at 7,470.
More In Visakhapatnam
Read more...