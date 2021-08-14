Visakhapatnam district reports one death,115 new COVID-19 cases

75 persons recover from the coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district reported 115 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Friday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,54,143. During the same period, the district recorded one more death taking the toll to 1,063.

Seventy-five persons recovered from the corornavirus in the last 24 hours. The number of recoveries has increased to 1,51,655. The number of daily infections has outnumbered the number of recoveries consecutively for the second day.

In the last 48 hours, the recoveries were only 122, but the number of new infections recorded was 238.

The number of active cases stands at 1,425.