Visakhapatnam district reports one death and 33 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 October 2021 19:09 IST

47 persons recover from coronavirus

The district recorded 33 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning, taking the cumulative tally of cases to 1,58,009. The death toll rose to 1,095 after one more person succumbed to the infection during the same time period. This is the seventh COVID-19 death reported in the month.

Meanwhile, 47 persons recovered from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The number of recoveries and active cases is 1,56,156 and 758 respectively.

