Visakhapatnam district reports one death, 99 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 August 2021 19:26 IST

123 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 99 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,54,838.

During the same time period, one more person, undergoing COVID-19 treatment, succumbed to the infection taking the toll to 1,070. Of these, 18 deaths were reported during this month.

As many as 123 persons, undergoing treatment for the virus, have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries has increased to 1,52,480.

The number of active cases stands at 1,288.