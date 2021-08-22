Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam district reports one death, 99 new COVID cases

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 99 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,54,838.

During the same time period, one more person, undergoing COVID-19 treatment, succumbed to the infection taking the toll to 1,070. Of these, 18 deaths were reported during this month.

As many as 123 persons, undergoing treatment for the virus, have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries has increased to 1,52,480.

The number of active cases stands at 1,288.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 22, 2021 7:26:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/visakhapatnam-district-reports-one-death-99-new-covid-cases/article36045621.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY