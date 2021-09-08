Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam district reports one death, 74 new COVID cases

A health worker prepares to administer vaccine at a health centre in China Waltair in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak
The Visakhapatnam district recorded 74 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,55,931. Only 43 COVID-19 patients had recovered from the virus during the same time period.

After almost a week, the district reported one more death taking the toll to 1,076. The last death was reported on September 1.

The number of active cases stand at 1,108, while the recoveries have increased to 1,53,747.

