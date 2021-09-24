Visakhapatnam district reports one death, 62 new COVID cases

52 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 62 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Friday morning taking the cumulative tally to 1,56,917. The death toll also rose to 1,086 after one more person succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths reported this month are 12.

Meanwhile, 52 persons recovered from the infection, according to the bulletin.

The number of recoveries has increased to 1,54,868. Active case load stands at 963.

Vaccination

According to the statistics retrieved from CoWin Dashboard, 38.39 lakh people from the district have received at least one dose of vaccine. Among them, 11.35 lakh have been given both the jabs.