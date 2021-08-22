Visakhapatnam district reports one death, 58 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 August 2021 00:52 IST

61 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 58 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Saturday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,54,739. The death toll rose to 1,069 after one more person undergoing treatment for COVID-19 succumbed to the virus.

As many as 61 persons recovered from the infection. As on date, the recovery rate is hovering around 98.4 %. The number of recoveries/discharges has increased to 1,52,357.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of active cases has declined to 1,313.

In the last three weeks, the district saw an average of 85 cases being reported every day. As many as 1,785 new infections were recorded in the last 21 days. The district also saw 17 deaths so far in the month, according to the officials.