Visakhapatnam district reports one death, 55 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 September 2021 00:26 IST

68 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 55 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending Saturday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,56,616. The death toll rose to 1,082 after one more person succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

During the same time period, as many as 68 persons recovered from the coronavirus. The number of active cases hasreduced to 1,048 and the recoveries have increased to 1,54,486.

