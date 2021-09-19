Visakhapatnam district reports one death, 51 new COVID cases

78 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district reported 51 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,56,667. The toll rose to 1,083 after one more person succumbed to the infection. This is the ninth COVID death in the month.

During the same time period, 78 persons recovered from the coronavirus, according to the bulletin.

The latest number of recoveries and active cases is 1,54,564 and 1,020 respectively.

Meanwhile, out of 90 samples taken from counting agents of ZPTC and MPTC elections, 21 tested positive in the district on Saturday. All the samples have reached the lab from the Payakaraopeta Primary Health Centre (PHC). The officials have made alternative arrangements to ensure completion of the counting procedure without any disruption.