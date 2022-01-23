Visakhapatnam district reports one death, 2,258 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 January 2022 20:47 IST

District records 14,824 cases in the last nine days

The single-day COVID-19 tally crossed the 2,000-mark yet again, as the district recorded 2,258 new infections in the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,78,111. The district has recorded highest single-day tally in the State followed by Anantapur district (1,534). The district has reported as many as 14,824 COVID-19 cases in the last nine days, at an average of around 1,600 cases per day.

During the same period, one person died due to the infection and as many as 854 persons undergoing treatment for the virus have recovered. While the number of recoveries has increased to 1,61,289, the death toll stands at 1,127. It may be noted that the district has reported 19 deaths, so far, this January. The number of active cases has shot up to 15,695.

Advertising

Advertising

In the last 24 hours, the Health Department conducted 5,657 COVID-19 tests out of which 2,258 persons tested positive. The positivity rate is hovering around 39.9 %.

‘Less hospitalisation’

Despite increase in COVID-19 cases over the last 10 to 15 days, very few affected person are needing hospital admission giving a huge relief to the health authorities. Almost 99 % of the active cases are being treated under home isolation, according to the Health Department officials. Only those with comorbidities and other major health issues are being admitted to the hospitals.

According to District Medical and Health Officer Vijayalakshmi, out of the total 15,595 active case in the district as on Sunday morning, only 241 persons were treated in COVID-19 hospitals in the district, including CSR Block of King George Hospital (KGH).

“On Sunday, 2,258 persons tested positive. Of them, only 34 required hospitalisation, while 2,224 persons are being treated under home isolation. The persons who are admitted to hospitals are aged over 50 years and above with comorbidities. We had admitted them to hospitals to prevent complications,” the DMHO added.