Visakhapatnam district reports highest single-day spike of 1,358 COVID cases

The Visakhapatnam district reported 1,358 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally to 79,916. This was the highest single-day tally since the pandemic broke out in March last year in the district. The previous highest tally was 1,227 on August 2, 2020. Consecutively for the sixth day in a row, the single-day tally has breached the 1,000-mark.

For the first time during the second wave, the district has reported eight deaths in a day taking the toll to 611.

The district saw a steep increase in cases in April. In the 30 days, as many as 17,618 infections reported, averaging 587 cases a day.

As many as 65 persons succumbed to the coronavirus in the month.

In March, the district had reported 1,758 infections and seven deaths.

279 recovered

According to the COVID-19 bulletin released on Friday morning, the number of active cases has breached 10,000-mark and stands at 10,250. The number of active cases on March 1was 24. In a span of 61 days, the number increased to 10,250.

With the recovery of 279 patients, the number of recoveries has increased to 69,055.

