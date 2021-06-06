Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam district reports five deaths and 700 new COVID infections

Agonising wait: A woman, whose daughter was admitted to the COVID ward of King George Hospital, waiting in the parking area, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak
Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM 06 June 2021 19:01 IST
Updated: 07 June 2021 11:03 IST

1,294 persons recover from the coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district reported 700 new COVID-19 infections, while 1,294 persons undergoing treatment for the virus have recovered in the last 24 hours ending on Sunday morning. The cumulative tally has increased to 1,42,354. The death toll has also increased to 944 after five more persons succumbed to the coronavirus. The daily infections were below 1,000 for the last seven days.

Active cases have been declining since the last week of May and now stand at 8,933. The number of recoveries has increased to 1,32,477.

