Visakhapatnam district reports five deaths and 700 new COVID infections

1,294 persons recover from the coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district reported 700 new COVID-19 infections, while 1,294 persons undergoing treatment for the virus have recovered in the last 24 hours ending on Sunday morning. The cumulative tally has increased to 1,42,354. The death toll has also increased to 944 after five more persons succumbed to the coronavirus. The daily infections were below 1,000 for the last seven days.

Active cases have been declining since the last week of May and now stand at 8,933. The number of recoveries has increased to 1,32,477.