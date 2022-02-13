Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam district reports 80 new COVID-19 infections

The district recorded 80 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning. No COVID-19 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the State COVID-19 bulletin released on Sunday. The number of active cases was 413 on Sunday morning.


