Visakhapatnam district reports 80 new COVID-19 infections
Active cases stand at 413
The district recorded 80 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning. No COVID-19 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the State COVID-19 bulletin released on Sunday. The number of active cases was 413 on Sunday morning.
