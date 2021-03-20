Visakhapatnam district reports 70 new COVID-19 cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 March 2021 19:37 IST

This is the highest single-day tally this year

The district reported 70 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally to 60,974 as on Saturday morning. This is said to be the highest single-day tally this year. This is also second highest single-day COVID-19 tally after December 3, 2020, when the day tally was 73.

The number of active cases, which was 24 on March 1, has risen to 234. In the last 20 days, the total number of cases reported from the district was 434, as against 268 in February.

According to the bulletin, the death toll stands at 540, since no death was reported in the last 24 hours. The number of recoveries has increased to 60,200, with 19 persons recovering in the last 24 hours.

According to District Medical and Health Officer P. Suryanarayana, the new cases were reported from Madhurawada, Gajuwaka, Arilova, Kanithi, Peda Gantyada, Pendurthi, Simhachalam, RTC Complex area and a few others. It was learnt that most of the cases came out after contact tracing of the previous ones.

“We have conducted 6,500 tests in the last 24 hours. In some days, the number being increased to 7,500. Since the last few days, most of the cases are being reported from city limits only,” said Mr. Suryanarayana.

He said that focus is also laid on educational institutions and tests are conducted randomly at many schools and colleges. The DMHO said that people should continue to wear masks, use hand sanitisers and maintain physical distancing. The Health Department through the Primary Health Centres have distributed about 10 lakh pamphlets in all areas of the district to create awareness on appropriate behaviour, he added.

The DMHO said that people must come forward for vaccination and should also continue to take precautions even after vaccination.