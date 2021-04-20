Visakhapatnam district reports 675 new COVID cases and one death

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 April 2021 19:14 IST

This is the highest single-day tally in the last seven months

The district saw 675 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally to 69,687 on Tuesday morning. This is the highest single-day tally in the last seven months. The toll has also increased to 572 with the death of one more person.

With the new cases, the total number has crossed the 7,000-mark in the month and stands at 7,389. Twenty-six deaths are reported in the month so far.

The number of active cases has increased to 4,594. On March 31, the total number was 1,189. A total of 393 persons recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin. The total number of recoveries as on Tuesday stands at 64,521.