Visakhapatnam district reports 61 new COVID-19 infections

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 61 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally to 1,54,405 on Tuesday. The toll stands at 1,066 as no deaths were reported since the last 48 hours.

As many as 84 persons recovered from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is hovering around 98.4% and the total number of recoveries has increased to 1,52,048.

The number of active cases has further reduced to 1,291.

According to the officials, almost 90% of patients were undergoing treatment under home isolation.


