Visakhapatnam district reports 60 new COVID infections

Officials on their toes as 130 cases reported in the last 48 hours

The Visakhapatnam district reported 60 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally to 61,034 on Sunday. The Health Department is on its toes with 130 cases being reported during the last 48 hours. This is also the second highest single-day spike after Saturday (70 cases) this year.

According to the bulletin released by the Health Department, the number of active cases rose to 272. It may be noted that on March 1, the number of active cases in the district was 24. With the recovery of 22 more persons, the total number of recoveries increased to 60,222 as on Sunday. The death toll stands at 540, since no new deaths were reported.

In February, the number of cases reported was 268. But in the 21 days of March, 494 cases were reported. The Health Department conducted 6,500 COVID-19 tests daily in March so far, as against 2,500 in February per day.