Visakhapatnam district reports 489 new COVID-19 cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 April 2021 19:34 IST

Two persons succumb to coronavirus; toll increases to 566

The district reported as many as 489 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally to 67,426, as on Friday morning.

With the new cases, the total number of infections reported this month has crossed the 5,000-mark. From March 31 to April 16 morning, 5,128 cases were reported.

The death toll also rose to 566 as two more persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of deaths reported in this month was 20.

A total of 288 persons have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 63,219.

The number of active cases on March 1 was just 24 and on March 31 they were 1,189. On April 16, the number of active cases was 3,641.

There is a huge demand for COVID-19 testing. ENT hospital, where the district administration is conducting tests, is receiving several people on a daily basis. The positivity rate has also increased in the district, according to few doctors. Officials from Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD) have conducted tests to about 40 people on Thursday and of them, about 30 tested positive.