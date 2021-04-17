Visakhapatnam district reports 470 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

297 persons recover from the coronavirus

The district reported 470 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally to 67,896 as on Saturday morning. The death toll also rose to 568 as two more persons succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases has increased to 3,812. As many as 297 persons recovered and the total number of recoveries increased to 63,516.

With the new cases, the total number of infections and deaths reported in this month (April) are 5,598 and 22 respectively. On an average, around 330 cases are being reported every day in the district this April due to the second wave.

Despite spurt in cases, several people are seen roaming without masks and completely ignoring social distancing. Passengers in city buses, and especially in auto-rickshaws, are flouting norms. Tourist places are receiving a good number of visitors during weekends.