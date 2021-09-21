Visakhapatnam district reports 47 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 September 2021 18:44 IST

63 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 47 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,56,761. Consecutively for the second day, the district has witnessed fewer than 50 cases.

The death toll stands at 1,083 as no death was reported in the last 24 hours.

Sixty-three persons recovered from the coronavirus taking the total number of recoveries to1,54,701. The recovery rate is hovering around 98.6 %. The number of active cases has reduced to 977.

Vaccination

Nearly 30,000 people were administrated first and second doses of vaccine in the district on Tuesday. This takes the total number of people who received at least one dose of vaccine to 37.97 lakh. Among them, 11.10 lakh persons received both the doses, according to the statistics suggested by CoWin Dashboard.