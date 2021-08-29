Visakhapatnam district reports 42 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 August 2021 00:25 IST

83 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district reported 42 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Saturday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,55,270.

The toll stands at 1,071 as no deaths were reported since August 25.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 83 persons recovered from the coronavirus, according to the update released by the officials of the Health Department.

As on date, the number of recoveries stands at 1,52,950. The recovery rate is around 98.5 %.

The number of active cases stands at 1,249.