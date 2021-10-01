Visakhapatnam district reports 39 new COVID cases and 45 recoveries

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 39 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours ending Friday morning taking the cumulative tally to 1,57,194.

During the same period, 45 persons recovered from the coronavirus. The death toll stands at 1,088 as no COVID-19 death was reported since September 26. The number of recoveries has increased to 1,55,227 and the active cases reduced to 879.

Meanwhile, the number of persons, who received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, is inching towards 40 lakh and stands at 39.70 lakh. Among them, 12.19 lakh received both the doses.