Visakhapatnam district reports 39 new COVID-19 cases

The district reported 39 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 60,808 as on Tuesday morning. This is the highest single-day tally in the last two months in the district. On January 6, the district saw a single-day tally of 40 cases.
According to the State bulletin, the district reported second highest number of cases after Guntur (41) on Tuesday, followed by Chittoor (37).
The district had reported 268 cases in February. But from February 28 to March 16, the total number of new infections reported is 268.
According to the bulletin, 18 persons have recovered from the virus, taking the number of discharges to 60,148. The death toll stands at 540, since no death was reported in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases have jumped from 99 to 120 on Tuesday.
It may be remembered that the Heath Dartment officials have increased the testing capacity from about 2,500 in February to 6,500 to 7,500 per day in the month
