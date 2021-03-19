The district reported 37 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 60,904 as on Friday morning. According to the bulletin released by the officials, the number of active cases has increased to 183 on Friday and the discharges to 60,181. The death toll stands at 540, since no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
Visakhapatnam district reports 37 new COVID-19 cases
VISAKHAPATNAM,
March 19, 2021 21:46 IST
