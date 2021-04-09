Visakhapatnam district reports 335 new COVID-19 cases

District sees highest single-day tally in the last six months.

The Visakhapatnam district reported 335 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 64,474 as on Friday morning.

For the first time, the district has reported more than 300-cases in a day in this year. This was also the highest single-day tally in the last six months. The district reported fourth highest day-tally after Chittoor, Guntur and Krishna.

The district has reported as many as 2,180 new infections in this month. On an average, 243 cases are being reported every day

With the death of two more persons, the toll increased to 556. This is the 10th death reported in April. This is for the second time in the month, the district saw two deaths in a day.

According to the bulletin released by Special Officer for COVID-19 P.V. Sudhakar, the number of active cases has increased to 2,243.

With the recovery of 172 persons, the total number of recoveries has increased to 61,675.