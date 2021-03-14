Visakhapatnam district reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, highest since January 26

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 March 2021 18:28 IST

One more person succumbs to coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district reported 32 new COVID-19 cases taking the cumulative tally to 60,762 on Sunday.

The last time the district saw more than 30 cases on a day was on January 26.

Meanwhile, the death toll also increased to 540, as one more person succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The last death was reported in the district was on February 23. In March so far, 222 cases reported in the district compared 268 cases reported in the entire month of February.

The bulletin also said that the number of active cases in the district has increased to 102. The last time when the active cases were over 100 was on February 4.

Twenty-three persons recovered from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The number of recoveries stands at 60,120.