Visakhapatnam district reports 27 new COVID cases, 25 recoveries

01 November 2021 00:49 IST

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 27 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,58,245.

During the same time period, 25 persons recovered from the virus. This takes the number of recoveries to 1,56,383. The death toll remains at 1,096 as no COVID-19 deaths were reported in the last six days. The number of active cases stands at 766.

In October, the district has recorded 1,090 new infections, the least monthly-tally since the second wave. On an average, 35 new cases were reported every day. The district saw eight deaths.

In September 2021, the district had registered 1,704 cases and 14 deaths.

In August, the district saw 2,497 infections and 22 deaths. In July 2021, the district had reported 3,820 COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths. In June, the district saw a whopping 11,450 infections and death of 114 persons.