Visakhapatnam district reports 2,077 new COVID cases and 10 deaths

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 May 2021 19:16 IST

The Visakhapatnam district reported 2,077 new COVID -19 cases in the last 24 hours on Friday morning. With the new cases, the total cases have gone up to 1,08,822 and active cases now stand at 21,209.

The district also recorded 10 deaths, taking total death count to 751.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 2,077 persons, who earlier tested COVID positive and were undergoing treatment, were discharged on Friday morning, taking the total discharges to 86,862.