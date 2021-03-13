Visakhapatnam district reports 20 new COVID-19 infections

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 March 2021 19:52 IST

The district reported 20 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 60,730, as on Saturday morning.

The toll stands at 539 since no deaths were reported during the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin released on Saturday. The number of active cases is 94, with the recovery of 24 persons in the last one day. The number of discharges increased to 60,097.

Advertising

Advertising