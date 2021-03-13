Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam district reports 20 new COVID-19 infections

The district reported 20 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 60,730, as on Saturday morning.

The toll stands at 539 since no deaths were reported during the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin released on Saturday. The number of active cases is 94, with the recovery of 24 persons in the last one day. The number of discharges increased to 60,097.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 13, 2021 7:53:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/visakhapatnam-district-reports-20-new-covid-19-infections/article34062350.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY