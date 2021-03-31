Visakhapatnam district reports 186 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day tally this year

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 March 2021 18:49 IST

54 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district reported 186 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day tally this year, taking the cumulative tally to 62,298 as on Wednesday morning. The district recorded the second highest COVID-19 single-day tally after Guntur district (352).

The death toll stands at 546, as no death was reported in the last one day. The total deaths reported in this month are seven, as against five in February. After recovery of 54 persons, the number of recoveries has increased to 60,563.

Advertising

Advertising

The month of March saw almost six times increase in the cases when compared to the previous month. The total number of cases reported in this month was 1,758, while in February, it was 268. The number of active cases by the end of March is1,189. On March 1, the total active cases were 24.