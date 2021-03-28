Visakhapatnam district reports 167 new COVID cases

Social distancing norms and wearing of masks go for a toss as huge crowds throng the Fishing Harbour in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

28 March 2021 20:30 IST

This is the second highest single-day tally this year so far

The Visakhapatnam district reported as many as 167 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 61,849, as on Sunday morning. This is second highest day tally, the district has reported so far this year. The district reported the third highest single-day tally after Guntur (225), Chittoor (184) in the State in the last 24 hours.

The death toll stands at 540 as no deaths were reported in the district since the last 48 hours.

According to the bulletin released by the Health Department, the active cases have jumped from 766 (March 27) to 913 (March 28) in the last 24 hours. On March 1, the number of active cases were 24.

With the recovery of 20 more affected persons, the number of recoveries has increased to 60,392.

The district saw 1,309 cases and five deaths this month. In February, 268 cases were reported. The number of cases reported from Andhra University Engineering College campus has increased to 102.

District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) P. Suryanarayana said that except Andhra University, there are no containment zones in the district as of now. Most of the cases being reported are asymptomatic, he said, adding that the Health Department is conducting about 6,500 to 7,500 tests daily.

Health teams as well as police officials have been conducting awareness programmes on a large-scale, apart from imposing fines on those who are moving in public places without face masks.

Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao took part in an awareness programme at Anakapalle appealing to the public to follow safety protocol in view of rapid increase in cases in the district.