Visakhapatnam district reports 159 new COVID-19 cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 March 2021 18:34 IST

One more person succumbs to coronavirus; toll rises to 546

The district reported as many as 159 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 62,112 as on Tuesday morning. The death toll also rose to 546 with the death of one more person in the last 24 hours. This is seventh death reported in the month.

For the first time since the last week of November 2020, the number of active cases has crossed the 1,000-mark in the district in a month. The total number of active cases in this month has gone up to 1,057. It may be noted that on March 1, the active cases were just 24. The total number of cases reported in this month is 1,572.

Advertising

Advertising

With the recovery of 81 more persons, the number of recoveries has increased to 60,509. The Health Department is conducting about 7,500 tests daily this month.

Over 14,000 people fined

The city police have intensified checks and imposing fines on people who are not wearing face masks in public places. In the last four days, the police have imposed fines through e-challans against more than 14,000 people for not wearing masks.

In a special drive on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) V. Suresh Babu, ADCP (Traffic) Ch Adinarayana and a few others have distributed masks to people at Siripuram and several other junctions.

“In the first three days, we have generated about 11,860 e-challans against people moving without wearing masks. On Tuesday by around 5 p.m., fines were imposed against 3,000 persons. Apart from it, the police are distributing masks and creating awareness about the increase in cases through public addressing system,” said Mr. Adinarayana

The Transport Department officials led by Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) G. Rajaratnam organised a meeting with management of private travels, educational institutions, lorry owners, RTC and auto-rickshaw union members about the safety protocol to be followed in the wake of second wave in the district, here on Tuesday.