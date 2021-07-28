Visakhapatnam district reports 120 new COVID-19 infections

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 July 2021 19:24 IST

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 120 new COVID-19 infections during 24 hours ending Wednesday morning taking the cumulative tally of cases to 1,52, 612. During the same time period, 130 persons, who were undergoing treatment for the virus, recovered, according to the bulletin released by the Health Department.

Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 1,049 as no deaths were reported in the last 48 hours.

The number of recoveries and active cases was 1,49,801 and 1,762 respectively.