Visakhapatnam district reports 110 new COVID-19 cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 March 2021 18:54 IST

One more person succumbs to coronavirus

The district reported 110 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, as on Wednesday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 61,258. This is said to be highest single-day tally reported this year. The last time, the district reported more than 100 cases in a day was on November 8, 2020.

The district has reported one more death taking the toll to 542. This is the third death reported this month, second in the last 48 hours.

The number of active cases which were 24 on March 1, are 436 on Wednesday morning. The total number of cases reported during entire February was 268, but the cases reported till March 24 are 718.

With the recovery of 32 persons in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has increased to 60,280.

Almost all the active cases are said to be reported from urban areas of the city. The Health Department has intensified testing.