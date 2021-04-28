Visakhapatnam district reports 1,083 new COVID infections and five deaths

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 April 2021 21:50 IST

605 persons recover in the last 24 hours

For the fifth day in a row, the Visakhapatnam district has recorded more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in a single-day. In the last 24 hours, the district reported 1,083 new infections and five deaths taking the cumulative tally to 77,429 and toll to 598, as on Wednesday morning.

In April alone, the new infections has crossed the 15,000-mark. The total number of infections reported since March 31 to till date was 15,131. On an average, over 540 new infections reported every day. Meanwhile, the district also saw 52 deaths this month. In the last five days, the district has reported 5,278 new infections.

With the new cases, the number of active cases has increased to 8,740. After the recovery of 605 persons, the total number of recoveries increased to 68,091.