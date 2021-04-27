Visakhapatnam district reports 1,067 new COVID cases and four deaths

4,195 infections recorded in the last four days

For the fourth day in a row, the district has reported over 1,000 COVID-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, the district reported as many as 1,067 new infections, the highest single-day tally in the second wave, taking the cumulative tally to 76,346 as on Tuesday morning.

The district also saw four more deaths, which increase the toll to 593. This takes the total number of deaths reported in this month to 47.

The total number of cases reported in the month so far was 14,048. As many as 4,195 infections were reported in the last four days.

Active cases have breached the 8,000-mark and stands at 8,267 on Tuesday morning. As many as 506 persons have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. This takes the total number of recoveries to 67,486.