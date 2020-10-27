Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam district reports 106 new COVID infections, one death

The district registered 106 fresh COVID infections in the last 24 hours as on Tuesday evening, taking the tally to 55,827.

The death toll also rose to 472 with one more person succumbing to the coronavirus.

As many as 179 persons undergoing treatment recovered in the last 24 hours.

The active and recovered cases are 2,176 and 53,179 respectively.

Out of 316 clusters in the district, nine are very active, 16 active and 296 are dormant.

It may be remembered that already 627 clusters were de-notified by the district administration.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2020 8:20:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/visakhapatnam-district-reports-106-new-covid-infections-one-death/article32956402.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY