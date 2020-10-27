Visakhapatnam district reports 106 new COVID infections, one death

179 persons recover from coronavirus

The district registered 106 fresh COVID infections in the last 24 hours as on Tuesday evening, taking the tally to 55,827.

The death toll also rose to 472 with one more person succumbing to the coronavirus.

As many as 179 persons undergoing treatment recovered in the last 24 hours.

The active and recovered cases are 2,176 and 53,179 respectively.

Out of 316 clusters in the district, nine are very active, 16 active and 296 are dormant.

It may be remembered that already 627 clusters were de-notified by the district administration.