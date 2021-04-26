Visakhapatnam district reports 1,030 new COVID cases and three deaths

Admission to hospitals will be given only to those suffering from respiratory issues, says Special Officer

The district breached the 1,000-mark for the third consecutive day, by recording 1,030 new COVID -19 cases in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of cases has crossed the 75,000-mark since the outbreak of the pandemic, last March. The total number of cases stands at 75,279 cases.

The district also recorded three deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 589.

In the last 24 hours, 458 persons were discharged, taking the discharges to 66,980 and the active cases to 7,710.

Admission cell numbers

The district COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar said that people seeking admission into hospitals can call the admission cell numbers 0891- 2501278 and 0891-2501279. Admission will be given only to people suffering from symptoms such as hypoxia or dyspnea or any other respiratory issues, he said.

The district administration has issued orders to 61 hospitals to admit people for COVID treatment. These include 12, including four government-run hospitals, in the category A. Under category B, 16 government hospitals and 33 private hospitals have been notified.

According to the district administration, over 6,500 beds have been kept ready under both the categories, which include around 2,600 with oxygen supply, 1,022 ICU beds and 710 ventilators.

It is learnt that as on date, about 3,000 beds have been occupied.