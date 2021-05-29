Visakhapatnam district reports 1,004 new infections, lowest since April 24

2,006 persons recover; 10 more persons succumb to coronavirus

The COVID-19 daily infections have been declining for the past few days in the Visakhapatnam district. In the last 24 hours ending on Saturday morning, 1,004 new infections were reported, taking the cumulative tally to 1,36,079. This is the least single-day tally the district has reported since April 24. As many as 2,006 persons recovered from the coronavirus.

The district also reported 10 more deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 894. The total number of deaths reported in this month so far was 283.

There has been a significant decline in cases in the last one week. The active cases, which were 20,343 on May 21, decreased to 15,968 on Saturday morning.

The number of discharges/recoveries has also increased rapidly and stands at 1,19,217 on Saturday morning. Around 19,000 people have recovered from the virus since May 21.