Visakhapatnam district reported 621 cybercrime cases in 2022, highest in Andhra Pradesh: NCRB data

December 09, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Visakhapatnam district has reported 621, the highest number of cybercrime cases among the other districts in Andhra Pradesh during the year 2022, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report which was released a few days ago.

While the State has reported as many as 2,341 cybercrime cases, almost 26.5% of the total cases were reported in Visakhapatnam district. Guntur district reported 348 cases, the second highest number of cybercrime cases which is about 14% of the total cases in the State.

Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts reported 55 and one case respectively during the year 2022, the data say.

Among the cybercrimes the city has reported, as many as 280 cases were online frauds. Of these 280 cases, as many as 269 cases were One Time Password (OTP) frauds. Visakhapatnam district saw the most number of online fraud cases and OTP frauds among the other districts.

Another worrying factor was the district has also reported the highest of 42 cases of cyber stalking and bullying on women and children in the State

In most of these cases, the victim girls have been found accepting friend requests from unknown persons on the social media. The accused, mostly youth, have been harassing the victim girls by morphing their pictures and demanding money.

Visakhapatnam has reported as many as 7,980 cognizable IPC crimes, while Anakapalli has reported 4,565 IPC crimes and ASR district reporting 995 crimes. NTR district tops the State with 13,694 IPC crimes, followed by Guntur district with 9,468 crimes and Eluru district with 9,047 IPC crimes.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 25,503 cases of crime against women. Among them, Visakhapatnam district has reported 1,329 cases which is about 5.2% of the total cases. Anakapalli and ASR districts have reported 709 cases and 138 cases respectively. NTR district has reported most number of crimes against women, 2,366 (9.2%), followed by Guntur with 2,261 cases (8.8%). Among the 621 rape cases, Visakhapatnam has reported the most (69) rape cases in the State. The district has also reported 714 cases of cruelty by husband or relatives (Section 498 of IPC). This apart, about 24 cases of sexual harassment were also reported. As many as 315 cases of assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty were reported in Visakhapatnam district .

