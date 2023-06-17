Visakhapatnam district reeling under severe heatwave conditions

June 17, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Extremely hot weather conditions prevailed in Visakhapatnam and its surrounding Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharamaraju districts during the last few days due to delayed southwest monsoon and hot winds coming from Rajasthan deserts.

On Saturday, the city recorded temperature above 40° Celsius with warm winds. If the temperature recorded is more than 6° Celsius above the normal temperature, then it can be called a severe heatwave condition. Temperatures were recorded 8 to 10° Celsius higher than normal in Visakhapatnam.

“All the eight mandals in Visakhapatnam district witnessed severe heatwave on Saturday,” according to a statement from the AP State Disaster Management Authority.

Similarly, 23 out of 24 mandals in Anakapalli district, and 10 out of 22 mandals in Alluri Sitharamaraju district experienced severe heatwave condition.

On Friday, Visakhapatnam airport recorded a maximum temperature of 44.4° Celsius, the second highest in the last one week.

The unusual conditions lead to many problems for the people, especially senior citizens. Unofficial sources said that at least 10 people reportedly died in the region so far due to health issues under the influence of the current weather conditions. The trend will continue till the onset of monsoon, the sources said.

Anakapalli District Medical and Health Officer A. Hemanth said that no deaths occurred in the district due to sunstrokes, but people should take all precautionary measures and bear the heat until the weather cools down in the coming days. People were advised not to go outside from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. He advised them to wear white clothes and take fluids.

“Extremely hot weather conditions are dangerous not only for the elderly but also for diabetics and people with heart diseases,” Dr. Hemanth said.

Monsoon is supposed to enter the region by June 10, but seven days after the normal day, there was no sign of its arrival, the meteorologists said.

Andhra University Meteorology Department retired professor O.S.R.U. Bhanu Kumar said that the delayed southwest monsoon and entry of hot winds from western parts of the country (Rajasthan) via Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh into the north coastal Andhra Pradesh region, fuelled the locally generated heat.

“We are expecting monsoon rains next week,” Prof. Bhanu Kumar said.