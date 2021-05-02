Visakhapatnam district records yet another highest single-day spike of 1,938 cases

Eight more patients succumb to the coronavirus; 907 persons recover

Continuing the trend of increase in COVID-19 cases on a daily basis, as the second wave sweeps the district, the district recorded 1,938 cases in the last 24 hours on Sunday. This is the highest daily tally since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year, in the district.

With the fresh positive cases, the overall tally of cases recorded in the district stands at 83,576.

The district also recorded eight deaths, highest since the last eight months, taking the total death count to 626.

Meanwhile, 907 persons, who were suffering from the virus, were discharged from hospitals or COVID care centres or have recovered under home isolation. This takes the total recoveries to 70,875.