Visakhapatnam district records whopping 1,722 COVID-19 cases

This is the highest single-day tally since the outbreak of coronavirus; seven more persons die

The Visakhapatnam district reported a whopping 1,722 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours as on Saturday morning. This is the highest single-day tally in the district since the first case was reported in March last year. The cumulative tally has breached the 80,000-mark and stands at 81,638.

For the seventh day in a row, the district has reported over 1,000 cases in a single-day. Since April 25, the day tallies were 1,047, 1,051, 1,030, 1,067, 1,083, 1,358 and 1,722. Since the last one week, the district saw 8,358 cases, with an average of around 1,194 cases being reported every day.

The death toll has also increased to 618 after seven more patients succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases has crossed the 11,000-mark and stands at 11,052. With the recovery of 913 persons, the total number of recoveries has increased to 69,968.