Visakhapatnam district records three deaths and 1,959 new COVID cases

Over 12,000 new infections reported in the last eight days

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 1,959 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Saturday morning taking the cumulative tally to 1,75,853. The district recorded the highest single-day tally yet again followed by Chittoor (1,566) in the last 24 hours, according to the COVID-19 bulletin released on Saturday. The district has recorded 12,566 new infections in the last eight days.

The death toll also rose to 1,126, after three more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 14 persons died due to COVID-19 in the last five days.

During the last 24 hours, as many as 684 persons undergoing treatment for the virus have recovered. The total number of recoveries have increased to 1,60,435. Active cases have increased to 14,292.

Review meet

District Collector A Mallikarjuna conducted a review meet with the officials on COVID-19 here on Saturday and discussed on testing, COVID-19 care centres’ maintenance, helpdesks, oxygen management, reports committee, home quarantine and isolation, availability of medicines, gloves, PPE kits, ambulance, 104 call centre and other related things. He instructed the District Coordinator of Health Services (DCHS) Lakshmana Rao to inspect PHCs, CHCs and check COVID-19 services.

He also asked the officials to ensure there is no shortage of oxygen in the hospitals. He also asked them to ensure there are display boards of prices of COVID-19 testing at the private labs. The Collector also asked the nodal officers to provide good food to the COVID patients.

GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha, Joint Collector P. Arun Babu and others were present.