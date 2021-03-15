Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam district records seven new COVID cases

The district recorded seven new COVID -19 cases on Monday, taking the cumulative total to 60,769.

No deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, thus keeping the count at 540.

In the last 24 hours, 10 persons have recovered from the virus taking the total recoveries to 60,130.

