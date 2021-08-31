Visakhapatnam district records one death and 48 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 August 2021 21:24 IST

63 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 48 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,55,451. This is for the second time in the last three days that the single-day tally was below 50.

The death toll increased to 1,074 with one more person succumbing to the coronavirus. The active cases stand at 1,164. Sixty-three persons recover from the infection taking the total number of recoveries to 1,53,213.

The district saw a ssteep decline in cases in August. In the month, the district saw 2,497 new infections, while 2,954 persons have recovered from the virus. On an average, 80 new cases were reported every day, while 95 persons recovered. The month also saw 22 deaths.

In July, the district district had reported 3,820 cases and 28 deaths. On an average, 123 cases reported every day. In June, the district had reported 11,450 infections and 114 deaths.