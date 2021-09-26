Visakhapatnam district records one death and 33 new COVID cases

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 33 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally to 1,56,987 on Sunday morning. The death toll also rose to 1,088 after one more person succumbed to the infection. This takes the total number of COVID-19 deaths, so far, in the month to 14. In the last 24 hours, 51 persons recovered from the coronavirus. The total number of recoveries has increased to 1,54,984. The number of active cases stands at 915.
